Mayor Parker thinks Philly can learn something from the Atlanta Braves — about mixed-use development

This originally appeared in our Clout column. Clout provides often irreverent news and analysis about people, power, and politics.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker will play a critical role in deciding the fate of the 76ers’ controversial proposal to build a new arena in Center City, and City Hall observers have been dissecting every word she utters on the subject to get an inkling on her stance.

On the campaign trail last year, for instance, Parker stopped short of endorsing the project but frequently touted its potential economic benefits, leading observers to assume a Parker win was a win for 76ers as well.

But in recent months, the mayor has been saying that she’s also a big fan of a plan by Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center and is the 76ers’ current landlord, to transform the South Philadelphia stadium complex. Those comments have led some to wonder whether her enthusiasm for the 76ers’ plan is waning.

But this week, Parker made clear that no one will have to read between the lines once she makes up her mind.

“I don’t intend on being a passive party in this decision-making,” Parker said in an interview with The Inquirer’s editorial board. “If I’m against it, I’m going to be against it, and the people in the city of Philadelphia will know I am against it. If I am for it, you rest assured people are going to know that I am for it.”

So how will Parker decide? The mayor said she is considering input from the team and other stakeholders. And she plans to do some field work of her own.

“I’m about to make some visits soon to some other arenas across the country to take a look at. We’re doing that real soon,” she said.

Parker said she has already visited the Battery in Atlanta — a — development and entertainment complex that includes the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park — and she loves it. (Clout will forgive her for praising something related to the Braves organization since the Phillies are leading the division.)

“We need to have our own Battery here with our teams,” she said. “We deserve what they have in Atlanta. But Atlanta has done it, so we have an opportunity to do it better.”

Clout suggested to the mayor that the Battery looks an awful lot like the Comcast Spectacor proposal for South Philly. She didn’t disagree.

“Where you stand on the issue depends on where you sit,” she said. “Where I sit, I want to see as much economic opportunity as possible here in the city of Philadelphia, so I don’t view projects as competing against one another.”