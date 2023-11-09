Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker gives another hint as to where she stands on the proposed 76ers arena

Cherelle Parker spoke positively throughout her mayoral campaign about the 76ers’ proposal to build a new arena in Center City, but she assiduously declined to say whether she would support it if she becomes mayor.

On Thursday, two days after she won the election, she gave another indication that she is likely to end up backing the project.

The Sixers’ arena proposal is one of the first major issues that will come across Parker’s desk when she takes office in January. At a news conference on the launch of her transition committee, Parker said she will wait for the release of impact studies that were commissioned by the city, and paid for by the Sixers, before taking a stance.

» READ MORE: What’s next for the Sixers proposed arena? Experts will weigh in on whether a new venue makes sense

Advertisement

But she also made a comment that implied she will not be swayed solely by the vocal opposition to the proposal in Chinatown, which borders the proposed site at 10th and Market Streets. Advocates for the historic Asian neighborhood say the project could displace businesses and residents there.

“I will make sure that the voice of the people in neighborhoods throughout the city are heard on that issue. There will be no one voice that will dominate the discussion,” she said. “The community matters there. But that is the community citywide.”

That echoes previous comments from City Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose 1st District includes the proposed site and who will be a key player when Council next year considers legislation approving the project. Squilla has said he will not endorse the arena unless there is community support for it — but he has said that opposition from Chinatown alone won’t be enough to block it if other groups, such as SEPTA or Washington Square West Civic Association, are for it.

» READ MORE: How the Fashion District shopping mall’s financial woes are impacting the 76ers’ arena plan

While Wash West and the Gayborhood are near the arena site, Chinatown is the only residential neighborhood that directly abuts it.

Both Squilla and Parker are allies of the building trades unions, which stand to benefit from the construction of the team-estimated $1.55 billion project.