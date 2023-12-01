Cherelle Parker, Bob Casey, Dave McCormick, and other Pa. politicians are headed to Manhattan. Here’s what to watch for.

Clout begins with an easy prediction for Pennsylvania Society, that ritzy conclave of people, power, and politics assembling in Manhattan this weekend for the 125th time: Two of the state’s most recognizable Democrats won’t look despondent about attending.

This will be Cherelle Parker’s first time as mayor-elect of Philadelphia and Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first time in his current role.

Parker takes control of the city next month from Mayor Jim Kenney, who — very on brand — always looked like he wanted to be anywhere other than Pennsylvania Society. And Shapiro took over in January from former Gov. Tom Wolf, who mostly abhorred and avoided the festivities.

Pennsylvania Society started in late 19th century as a gathering for the state’s politicians to mix and mingle with the deep pockets that ran railroads, coal mines, and steel mills. It has evolved into a whirlwind of cocktail parties and campaign fundraisers, capped by a formal dinner Saturday.

Here’s what Clout is watching for this weekend:

U.S. Senate: Casey vs. McCormick

With the November election behind us, all political eyeballs are turning to 2024 and the battle between Bob Casey and Dave McCormick for U.S. Senate.

Both Casey and McCormick have fundraisers scheduled during the weekend and are expected to make the rounds and their campaign pitches. It’s never too early to stockpile campaign cash given how expensive the last Senate contest was.

We’re curious to hear what McCormick and Casey’s early stump speeches sound like among friends and more publicly (we anticipate a lot of trying to out-tough-guy each other on China). And we’re interested in what people are saying about the two mild-mannered politicians — a real vibe change from the big personalities of 2022.

Casey hasn’t run for reelection since 2018 and many say he’s facing his most formidable challenger yet. He’s also got the potential for an unpopular president at the top of the ballot and polling that shows voters down on Democrats’ handling of the economy.

McCormick is fresh off a Senate primary loss to celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz. In that primary, the GOP splintered with seven candidates. Many Republicans ultimately blamed extreme candidates like State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who was running for governor, for contributing to across-the-board losses.

So does the weekend preview repeat midterm problems for Republicans or is it one united party for the Grand Old Party?

It’s a Parker party at PA Society

It’s easy to be popular at Pennsylvania Society as an incoming mayor of Philadelphia. Parker, a two-term Council member who spent a decade as a state representative, is no stranger to the weekend’s many parties and fundraisers. But she’s in the spotlight now.

Parker is scheduled to speak Friday evening at a cocktail party thrown by the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, one of the many building trades unions that backed her for mayor.

There’s also a reception Saturday sponsored by The League of 1789, which touts the importance of diversity during the weekend.

And a trio of lobbying firms are putting on a late-night party after the gala dinner. Parker was employed by one of the firms, the Rooney Novak Isenhour Group, while running for mayor, and has close ties to people at the other two firms, Bellevue Strategies, and SWG Strategies.

Packed field for attorney general

Go to enough Pennsylvania Society weekends and you start to see the launch of new campaigns for ambitious climbers hoping to reach a higher rung on the political ladder. That might explain the crowded Republican and Democratic 2024 primaries for state attorney general.

The job swings a lot of power and draws plenty of attention. Just ask Shapiro and former Gov. Tom Corbett, who used the post to launch winning bids for governor.

State Rep. Craig Williams, a former prosecutor who represents parts of Delaware and Chester Counties, this week became the third Republican to seek the job, joining former Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun “Kat” Copeland and York County District Attorney Dave Sunday.

Five Democrats — Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, State Rep. Jared Solomon of Philadelphia, former Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan, former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, and former Philadelphia top public defender Keir Bradford-Grey — are also seeking the office.

And who knows? There could be more. Surprise candidates sometimes emerge at Pennsylvania Society.

Shapiro to speak at PA Society

Shapiro spoke at last year’s Pennsylvania Society dinner as governor-elect, touting “the bipartisan coalition” that helped him win office while vowing to govern in the same spirit of bipartisanship.

On Saturday, he’ll address plenty of people in tuxedos and ball gowns who think he didn’t keep that promise.

Shapiro first backtracked on a private school voucher program he helped design with Republicans earlier this year, drawing GOP leaders’ ire.

Then he did so again last week by choosing to appeal a Commonwealth Court decision that would’ve blocked Pennsylvania’s entrance into a carbon cap-and-trade initiative across multiple states, otherwise known as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Shapiro, a strict adherent to his own political narrative, still says he is willing to compromise with the Republicans who control the state Senate and Democrats who control the state House.

