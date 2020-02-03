Bobby Henon — Hear us out on this third-termer from the river wards of the 6th District, currently under federal indictment with other officials from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He has $29,481 in the bank and $38,427 in debt, putting him almost $9,000 into the red. But some in City Hall aren’t counting him out for 2023 if he can survive the trial. He and other other union officials have pleaded not guilty.