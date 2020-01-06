Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker on Monday unseated her fellow Councilmember Bobby Henon as Democratic majority leader of the lawmaking body.
The election, finalized during Monday morning’s inauguration ceremony, was the sharpest rebuke yet of Henon from his colleagues since he and other officials with the local electricians union were indicted on federal corruption and fraud charges last year.
Henon, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and other defendants with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, including its leader John J. Dougherty, have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The largely symbolic majority leader position comes with a pay raise — $9,000 on top of members’ $131,000 base salary — but has little direct power. The politics of leadership elections, however, often shape the dynamics of the ensuing Council session, with members trading future favors and forming alliances to win the posts.
Parker is also seen as a potential candidate for mayor in 2023, at the end of Mayor Jim Kenney’s second term.
Council President Darrell L. Clarke faced no opposition in his bid for a third term in the body’s top post.
Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. was elected majority whip, and Mark Squilla deputy majority whip. They replaced Bill Greenlee and Blondell Reynolds Brown, both of whom declined to seek reelection to Council last year.
The majority leader election came down to the wire, with Henon and Parker each having won the support of six of their colleagues in the 14-member Democratic caucus as late as Friday. The winds shifted in Parker’s direction over the weekend, when freshman Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who had not committed to a candidate but was believed to be with Henon, signed on to her candidacy instead.
Thomas’ decision meant that all three incoming Democrats supported Parker over Henon. The others are Jamie Gauthier and Katherine Gilmore Richardson.
Kenney did not get involved in the leadership elections, lawmakers said. The race between Henon and Parker pitted two of the constituencies most important to Kenney’s 2015 victory against each other: the building trades unions and the Northwest Coalition, the powerful political organization from which Parker hails.
The unseating of Henon was a victory for Council member Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, who has clashed with Local 98 and was an early and vocal proponent for replacing Henon as majority leader following the indictment.
“City Council has a leadership team that reflects the electoral mandate of 2019,” Sánchez said Monday.
No minority leader was named on Monday. The only non-Democrats on Council are Republicans David Oh and Brian O’Neill, the most recent minority leader, and Kendra Brooks of the Working Families Party, who unseated a Republican to win a historic third-party victory in November.
Oh, who has clashed with the city’s GOP establishment, said after the election that he would not support O’Neill for the leadership post and did not want it himself, meaning none of the three non-Democrats were willing to vote for another.