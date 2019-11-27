Philadelphia voters can be fickle fans, and while there were no reports of booing at polling places during the Nov. 5 general election, their displeasure with this season’s middling Eagles team still rang out in write-in ballots that were recently certified by the city.
Nick Foles, the MVP quarterback in the Eagles Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots in 2018, received 16 write-in votes, even though he has moved on to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fans voted for Foles for judge, mayor, city commissioner, register of wills, City Council, and sheriff.
By comparison, Carson Wentz, the now-struggling Eagles starting quarterback, took just three write-in votes, for City Council, judge, and sheriff.
Gritty, the orange shag carpet from the control room at Three Mile Island who found new life as the mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers, continues to dominate among sports figures receiving write-in votes, topping out at 166 for 14 different elected posts. That included 57 votes for mayor.
Mayor Jim Kenney probably would have refused to debate Gritty, too.
Democrat Lauren Vidas received the most write in votes — 233 — after losing the Democratic primary election in May for City Council’s 2nd District seat.
Jen Devor, a Democrat who lost the primary for City Commissioner, finished second with 228 write-in votes, followed by Charlie Hills, an independent Council candidate who failed to qualify for the ballot and got 222 write-in votes.
Gritty finished in fourth place. You can review all the write-in votes below.
Staff Writer Jonathan Lai contributed to this report.