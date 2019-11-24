In a way, they did. The Eagles proved Sunday exactly what sort of team they are and will be this season. They’re 5-6 now, riddled with injuries, relying on players who had been in street clothes as recently as two weeks ago to help them stay in the playoff race. They have a quarterback, Carson Wentz, who over his last two games – against the Seahawks and the Patriots, two of the best teams in the NFL – has looked lost, unconfident. The league MVP frontrunner from 2017 is, at the moment, a distant memory, and without that version of Wentz, the Eagles have no hope of holding on to whatever relevance they still have in the NFC.