At the same time, the Eagles have done a lackluster job at creating an environment that would aid him in that quest. Their Super Bowl win of a couple of seasons ago is increasingly looking like a mirage that was built on a foundation of sand. The inconvenient truth about that magical run is that they needed every bit of the superhuman quarterback performances they got, first from Wentz during the regular season and then from Foles in the NFC championship game and Super Bowl. The cast of characters that surrounded those quarterbacks wasn’t all that different from what it has been this season. Their misfit nature made for a compelling story, but, in the end, perhaps relying on a collection of misfits is not a sustainable way to build a team.