Fetterman, a Democrat also sizing up a Senate run, appeared Tuesday on The New Abnormal, a podcast from the Daily Beast. He recounted his procedural tussle last week with state Senate Republicans about seating a Democratic member who had been reelected. Then he zeroed in on Hawley’s Ivy League education, noting the Missouri Republican’s attempt to block certification of the election results was “garbage,” considering that he stuck to it after last week’s insurrection at the Capitol.