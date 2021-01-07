Lawmakers briefly appeared near blows during the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, as U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D., Pa.) spoke and the debate dragged close to 2 a.m.
“These objections don’t deserve an ounce of respect. Not an ounce.” said Lamb, of Western Pennsylvania.
“Enough has been done today here today already to try to strip this Congress of its dignity and these objectors don’t need to do anymore,” Lamb said. “We know that that attack today, it didn’t materialize out of nowhere, it was inspired by lies, the same lies that you’re hearing in this room tonight. And the members who are repeating those lies should be ashamed of themselves, their constituents should be ashamed of them.”
His references to “lies” prompted GOP lawmakers to object, asking his words to be struck from the record. When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, presiding over the chamber, allowed Lamb to continue, several Republicans shouted for Lamb to sit down, drawing angry rebukes from Democrats.
Eventually one Republican and one Democrat faced off in the aisle of the House, before others gathered around and separated them.