Longtime C-SPAN host and Steve Scully, who has been one of the faces of the network for more than three decades, is leaving next month.

A C-SPAN spokesperson said a replacement has not yet been named. Axios was first to report Scully’s departure.

Scully, a Pennsylvania native who got his start as an anchor on WSEE-TV in Erie in the early 1980s, has long hosted C-SPAN’s morning show Washington Journal. He was also elected to the Pennsylvania Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2019.

Scully has led the network’s presidential election coverage since 1992 and has interviewed every president since Gerald Ford, including Donald Trump, who sat down to speak with the network back in 2019.

During the 2020 election, Scully was selected to moderate the second presidential debate, but was temporarily suspended by C-SPAN after lying about getting hacked on Twitter. The second debate was ultimately canceled after Trump would not agree on a virtual format after contracting COVID-19.

After being labeled a “never Trumper” by former President Trump during the 2020 election, Scully wrote on Twitter, “@Scaramucci should I respond to Trump.” Scully initially claimed his account was hacked, but later admitted he has written the tweet, claiming he has been frustrated by attacks directed at him and his family from right-wing media figures after it was announced he would moderate a presidential debate.

“These were both errors in judgement for which I am totally responsible for,” Scully said at the time. “I apologize.”

“We view October’s events as a singular episode in an otherwise successful 30-year C-SPAN career,” C-SPAN said in a statement to the Inquirer at the time.

It’s unclear why Scully is leaving the network. The host couldn’t immediately be reached Tuesday morning. Axios reported Sully was joining the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington D.C. think tank that aims to combine ideas from both Democrats and Republicans.