David McCormick officially launched his second run for Senate

PITTSBURGH — David McCormick reintroduced himself to a crowd in Pittsburgh Thursday as a returned son of Allegheny County, slamming leadership in Washington and pledging to stand strong for American values at home and abroad.

“Under Joe Biden and Bob Casey what’s supposed to be up is down and what’s supposed to be down is up,” McCormick said from the top floor of the Heinz History Center, with American and Pennsylvania flags draped on the walls.

“We can do better. We cannot lose our country. We cannot lose our culture. We must not accept the status quo.”

McCormick, 57, a former hedge fund executive who lost a grueling and expensive primary to celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz last year, enters the race with a much more robust GOP backing but some similar challenges to his run last time.

He hopes to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, who has been in the Senate since 2006 and held statewide public office for the last 26 years. The race is expected to be one of the most closely watched in 2024 with control of the chamber again hanging in the balance.

The crowd at his announcement at the Heinz History Center, a Pittsburgh museum honoring stories of Western Pennsylvanians, reflected the new reality for McCormick.

He enters this race with the bulk of the Pennsylvania Republican Party united behind him. And the audience on Thursday included grassroots activists who backed his last run as well as rank-and-file party members, GOP operatives and elected officials from around the state, particularly Western Pennsylvania. Shortly before McCormick’s announcement, the campaign announced endorsements from all eight Republicans who represent Pennsylvania in Congress, a group that includes the state’s lone representative from the Southeast, U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Bucks) as well as Freedom Caucus leader Scott Perry (R., York). Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R., Kentucky), has indicated McConnell’s super PAC will help boost McCormick’s run.

McCormick noted the GOP during his remarks on Thursday: “Together we can unify the Republican Party in our commonwealth...and together we will defeat Bob Casey.”

Perry’s endorsement signals the inroads McCormick has made with the more Trump-aligned wing of the party.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who had considered a Senate run after losing the governor’s race last year, gave a very near endorsement of McCormick in a Monday interview with Real America’s Voice:

“It’s time to unify,” Mastriano said. “If he’s our nominee, I’m backing him.”

A West Point graduate who served in Iraq during the first Gulf War, McCormick served in President George W. Bush’s administration before leading the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates.

Democrats have been on the offensive against McCormick all summer, criticizing past comments on China, his stance on abortion and trying to cast him as lying about living in Pennsylvania. As he launched his campaign, the state party called him a “a Wall Street Mega-Millionaire Who is Lying About Living in Pennsylvania,” in a press release.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis posted a video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, welcoming McCormick to Pittsburgh with a map and guidebook. “We know he’s not from here. He doesn’t live here and he might need some help getting around,” Davis said.

McCormick moved from Connecticut to Pennsylvania to run in the 2022 Republican primary and bought a $2.8 million five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. But he still rents a $16 million mansion in Westport, Conn., which the Associated Press reported McCormick listed as his address as recently as March. The story prompted attacks that McCormick had lied about his residency from Democrats eager to repeat an offensive that worked well against Oz last year. On the day of McCormick’s announcement, Vanity Fair published a story charting his frequent private plane travel between Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Part of McCormick’s launch speech was reclaiming his narrative as a son of Pennsylvania. He was born in Washington, Pa., and grew up in the Pittsburgh area. He went to high school in Bloomsburg in Northeast Pennsylvania, where his father was a past president of Bloomsburg University.

He described himself to the crowd as “Pennsylvania first,” shouting out Bloomsburg High Panthers in the crowd and his parents, who both worked as teachers.

“Voters are very smart and they can discern the truth and this is a guy who grew up here,” a senior campaign strategist said in a briefing before McCormick’s announcement. “The reality is Dave is a divorced dad. He has a daughter in Connecticut who’s in high school. He’s gonna spend time with his kids. We’re never gonna apologize for that.”

If McCormick’s primary runaway remains clear of a serious challenger, he can focus immediately on Casey, the longest serving Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, who has consistently over-performed Democrats in the state.

The McCormick campaign believes Casey is beatable given President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings and what they see as a lower profile in the state. “John Fetterman who was just elected for his first time last year has higher name ID than a guy whose been in office 30 years,” the McCormick strategist said. “He’s been wallpaper to Pennsylvania voters.”

McCormick and Casey would likely bring a more mild-mannered demeanor to the Senate campaign trail which last year featured Oz, a television personality and Sen. John Fetterman, whose stroke and unconventional campaign style, defined the race.

This being a U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania during a presidential election year though — it’s almost certain to be lively