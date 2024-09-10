Pro-Palestinian protesters march in Center City ahead of presidential debate, several detained outside National Constitution Center

If experience is any predictor, it is all but certain that voters can expect days of maximum feasible punditry regarding who won the debate Tuesday night in one of the nation’s most historic neighborhoods and nudged the needle toward capturing the electoral prize of Pennsylvania and the White House.

But in the hours before the 90-minute confrontation between the presidential nominees, Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, a whole lot of people had very publicly made up their minds about issues that could affect the outcome.

As the debate proceeded inside, police and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed after hundreds had marched to the area near the National Constitution Center. Protest organizers said at least three people were detained when about 100 police officers in riot gear attempted to disperse the crowd at Fourth and Market Streets. Police could not immediately confirm how many demonstrators were taken into custody.

A group of protesters who gathered at City Hall, including Lady Soule, 34, of Philadelphia, had marched to the Constitution Center to join other pro-Palestinian demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Hoisting a sign that read “Abandon Harris ’24,” Soule, said she had heard nothing from Harris that suggested the nominee’s position on the war in Gaza would differ from that of President Joe Biden.

”I consider myself a liberal,” said Soule, who was with family members and hundreds of others gathered at City Hall before a march to the Constitution Center, “but I’m really not into supporting her — unless she’s gonna change.”

Other protesters included several calling for an end to abortion, and about 30 animal-rights activists accompanied by a giant mouse.

Liz Madden, who described herself as a “senior citizen,” said while she didn’t agree with Trump’s policies, she was supporting him because of his opposition to abortion, contrasted with Harris’ support of abortion access.

Several anti-Trump demonstrators were on hand, including a group wearing shark costumes and brandishing signs that read “Don’t let Project 2025 take a bite out of democracy,” a reference to a 900-page document produced by a conservative think tank as a blueprint for a new Trump administration.

But the pro-Palestinian delegation represented the largest group of protesters. Among the hundreds of them, dozens were promoting the Party for Socialism and Liberation candidate for president, and others came from the Philly Palestine Coalition, which has not endorsed a presidential candidate.

Security was so tight in the area, however, that the oversize mouse had a better chance of getting inside the Constitution Center than either Harris or Trump had of getting a glimpse of the protesters.

The Independence Mall area wasn’t a great place to be Tuesday afternoon for those in a hurry. With concerns about protests and security, city officials effectively imposed a traffic quarantine, and motorists with designs to escape to New Jersey were diverted to other Delaware River bridges, as the eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge were closed.

Offices and two schools in the neighborhood closed early in light of road closures and SEPTA’s revised schedules.

The police presence was more than evident Tuesday night.

When the protesters arrived at the Constitution Center, they were met by scores of police and heavy metal barriers, keeping them about a football-field’s length from the building.

Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel had warned protesters that while “we will allow them to exercise their First Amendment rights … we would just ask that those involved not engage in behavior that would turn to criminal activity, etc. If that was to occur, then our posture would shift into a much stronger approach.”

That shift did occur shortly before 10 p.m.

One individual was detained after lighting a red flare, setting off a scuffle between police and protesters who demanded to know why that person was taken into custody. Some protesters threw water at police as officers surrounded and outnumbered those who remained near of Fourth and Market Streets.

Around 10:10 p.m. about the remaining 100 people cleared the streets.

Organizers of the Philly Palestine Coalition said at least three people were detained.

The scene late Tuesday night was radically different from that of a few hours earlier.

In fact, as debate time neared, the scene near the National Constitution Center looked like welcome week on a college campus with sections of Independence Mall offering something for everyone.

Trump supporters draped themselves in American flags; poets for peace penned words for passersby; and, in between, and three men played music for “the people.” Ivan Burashnikov, 23, said he wanted to “spread positivity and good music” in what he knew would be a highly polarized environment.