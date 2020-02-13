Some people were saying that, OK, they realize that they have to consume news in a more sustainable way, because some news for certain groups are also hard to read. We had different interviewees that because of their own … experiences, because of what they do for their work, and other things, like immigration status, they were saying, “Reading the news is hard for me, and I need to know, and I want to be aware of what’s happening, but maybe I will do it in certain times of the day where I can cope with it.” Or “Maybe I will do it by talking to this person or by reading only this thing.”