Rep. Scott Perry faces TV anchor Janelle Stelson in high-stakes U.S. House race

Democrat Janelle Stelson, 64, is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, 62, as he seeks a seventh term in the 10th Congressional district, which includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties.

Stelson, a centrist and former Republican herself, ended her tenure as a longtime news anchor for NBC affiliate WGAL to challenge Perry, a staunch Trump ally. Stelson won a crowded primary to secure the nomination and has proven to be a competitive rival to Perry, who has warded off challengers in the past. Stelson maintained strong fundraising throughout her campaign and ultimately, outraised him.

The race is competitive because of Stelson’s familiarity in the district and Perry’s recent string of controversies.

Perry, the former chair of the House Freedom Caucus, tried to halt certification of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results, voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and had his phone seized as part of the FBI’s investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

» READ MORE: Polls open in Pennsylvania; what high in-person turnout could mean for reporting results

Stelson has tried to make the case that Perry is too extreme for the district while Perry has argued that Stelson is too far left. He has also attacked her because she lives outside the district in Lancaster. She has said that she previously lived in various parts of the district and would move back if she wins in November.

In a campaign video, Stelson made a plea to both Democrats and Republicans who believe in civil rights, abortion rights, workers’ rights, funding the police and FBI, and democracy.

Throughout her campaign she positioned herself as a moderate willing to work across the aisle to create tougher border security and crack down on illegal immigration. She also included in her platform standard Democratic promises to support veterans and schools, create good-paying jobs, lower prescription drug prices, and preserve abortion rights.

Perry, who lives in Dillstown, York County, ran on a familiar GOP platform, calling for tax cuts, tougher border security and anti-LGBTQ policies, as well as the defunding of Planned Parenthood.