There are few better distractions than free pizza. And if you’re voting in Philadelphia, you can get it delivered straight to you without ever losing your spot in line. Thanks to nonpartisan nonprofit Pizza to the Polls, all you need to do is fill out an online submission form that shows you’re stuck in a significantly long polling line. You’ll need to provide a photo or link to a social media post that verifies the line, along with a delivery address, your phone number, and an estimate of the line’s wait time. (Most deliveries take at least 90 minutes). Once Pizza Polls vets the line, pizza (or snacks) will be heading your way. The food is free for everyone, including voters, their kids, polling staff, and anyone else hungry for a slice. polls.pizza