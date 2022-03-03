Candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania have started flooding the airwaves to capture voters’ attention. But few are tuned in to the critical primary elections yet.

More than two in five Democrats and half of Republicans remain undecided about whom to back in the May 17 primaries, according to a poll released Thursday. The Franklin & Marshall College survey found that while Lt. Gov. John Fetterman continues to lead among Democrats who have a preferred candidate, about 44% remain undecided. And 53% of Republicans are undecided, with the leading candidates in a statistical three-way tie at the top.

Some important caveats before we continue: This is a survey of what voters think about an election more than two months away. The poll also has a relatively high margin of error, plus or minus six percentage points, which is even higher for individual party primaries.

In other words: Take the numbers with at least a few grains of salt.

Fetterman leads; Lamb pulls ahead of Kenyatta

The poll surveyed 185 registered Democrats, 44% of whom said they didn’t know whom they would support in the primary. Of the remaining 104 voters who did have a preference, 28% said they’d vote for Fetterman, 15% said U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, and 2% said State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

The limited polling until now has suggested Lamb and Kenyatta were basically tied, so the results could signal Lamb is gaining traction while Kenyatta is losing ground. But with such a small sample size, it’s hard to say.

Democratic voters didn’t agree on just one issue they say is driving their decision in the race, instead citing several different ones in the survey.

McCormick, Sands, and Oz top the GOP field

A little more than half of the 178 registered Republicans surveyed said they didn’t know whom they would support.

The 84 voters with a preference split among former hedge fund executive David McCormick (13%), former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands (11%), and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (10%). The large margin for error means the three are statistically tied.

Conservative commentator Kathy Barnette followed at 6%, while Lower Merion real estate developer Jeff Bartos had 4%.

The poll doesn’t suggest that the multimillion-dollar TV ad war between Oz and McCormick has done much to establish them as prohibitive front-runners. And it’s a potentially promising sign for Sands, who has been hugely outspent despite putting some of her own money into the campaign.

Republican voters said the issue most affecting whom they vote for is the economy (22%), including inflation.

A pessimistic voter outlook

Polls are most reliable at measuring the general satisfaction or outlook of voters.

There, the outlook is not so good.

Pennsylvania voters are deeply frustrated and mostly dissatisfied with President Joe Biden, the poll found. More than one in three respondents said they are “worse off” financially than a year ago, which is the largest proportion in the last five years.

That group includes a majority of Republicans and conservatives but also 22% of Democrats and 29% of independents.

Only about one in three registered Pennsylvania voters rate Biden’s job performance as “excellent” or “good.” That leaves Biden with approval ratings similar to Donald Trump’s at the same time during his presidency.

Biden’s approval rating is plummeting across the board, not just with Republicans and independents, the survey found. Of Democrats surveyed, 58% approved of Biden’s performance, down from 78% inAugust.

Booze and guns

A majority (52%) of registered voters support Pennsylvania privatizing its state-owned liquor stores, according to the poll.

And a majority (56%) also strongly oppose the state ending a requirement that people have a license to carry a concealed weapon. Only one in four registered voters favored eliminating the license requirement.