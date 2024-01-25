Philly City Council wants more oversight of the Office of Homeless Services amid questions about its finances

Philadelphia City Council is poised to increase oversight of the city’s Office of Homeless Services as the agency faces questions about its fiscal responsibility and an investigation by the inspector general.

Council Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson on Thursday introduced legislation to initiate hearings about the office’s spending and create a new ombudsperson to oversee the office.

Last month, officials from former Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration said they became aware in the fall that the Office of Homeless Services had spent nearly $15 million more than it was budgeted over the past four years. Over the same period, at least a half-dozen nonprofits that contract with the city to provide services to the homeless experienced severe delays in payment, in some cases stretching for months or years, the providers told The Inquirer.

Officials in Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration admit that a number of nonprofits were not paid in a timely manner and that they are aiming to complete all payments for fiscal year 2023 by the end of February.

A spokesperson for the Office of Homeless Services said the overruns, which occurred during the tenure of former executive director Elizabeth Hersh, came as the office saw significant staff turnover and a ballooning budget as a result of federal pandemic relief funds. Hersh resigned last year, which city officials said was unrelated to budgeting issues.

In November, the office’s interim director David Holloman asked Council for a budget infusion to cover the nearly $15 million shortfall that came as a result of the overspending. But Council members, led by Gilmore Richardson, denied the request and only approved an additional $9.6 million — only enough to cover overruns from previous years.

Since then, the office has said it can’t provide some homelessness prevention services because it doesn’t have enough funding.

Gilmore Richardson said she was “appalled.”

“After years of questionable mismanagement of funds and providing poor customer service, despite significant increases in funding from City Council, it is time to ensure unhoused constituents have an advocate working directly for them,” she said in a statement.

Gilmore Richardson’s office has been probing the office’s budget for months. She has said that her staff pored through hundreds of records and found a handful of irregularities, including charges from vendors that didn’t match the amount budgeted.

The creation of an ombudsperson to oversee the office would require a change to the city’s Home Rule Charter, a document similar to a constitution. Amendments to the charter, once passed by Council, must be approved by voters through a ballot question.