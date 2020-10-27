State law says ballots have to be received by county elections officials by 8 p.m. on Election Day. But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last month ruled that ballots can be received by mail through the following Friday, Nov. 6, if they are either postmarked by Election Day or have missing or illegible postmarks. If voters rely on that extension when they vote — say, by waiting until Election Day to mail their ballots — the court may not reject those ballots even if it ultimately overturns the extension itself.