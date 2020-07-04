Vonne Andring, the Pennsylvania Republican Party’s head of litigation, noted that election-related lawsuits are not new by any means. But she pointed to what she called “a new and very troubling phenomenon” of “flat-out thefts and misuse of constitutional power” in the state Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling throwing out the congressional district map as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander — and Gov. Tom Wolf’s order extending mail ballot deadlines for six counties in the primary election. (The U.S. Supreme Court twice declined to take up Republican arguments that the 2018 ruling was unconstitutional, as did a lower federal court.)