In new plans for Pa. visit, Biden will attend church in Philly Sunday before traveling to Harrisburg

President Joe Biden will attend a predominately Black church in Philadelphia Sunday morning before traveling to a campaign event in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon, his campaign announced Friday evening.

Biden will deliver remarks after the church service in Philadelphia, his campaign said. It did not identify the church or provide a time for the service.

The visit is one of many appearances Biden planned this weekend as he faces calls to drop out of the presidential race after his disastrous debate performance heightened concerns about his ability to handle another four years in office.

Biden held a rally in Madison, Wis., Friday afternoon. An interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, his first televised interview since the debate, is scheduled to broadcast Friday evening.

Originally, the president had been scheduled to speak in Philadelphia Sunday at the National Education Association’s annual conference alongside first lady Jill Biden.

The speech, however, was canceled after the NEA suspended its programming in response to a strike announced by its staffers Friday.

Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this article.