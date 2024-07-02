President Biden will speak at a teachers union event in Philadelphia on Sunday

President Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia for a campaign event on Sunday, his campaign confirmed.

The campaign did not provide details on where Biden will be, but sources told The Inquirer he is planning to speak at a conference of the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers union, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The visit comes a little more than a week after a rough debate performance by the 81-year-old president sent questions about his age and ability to serve four more years into overdrive.

» READ MORE: Bob Casey is cautiously backing Joe Biden while campaigning for his own high-stakes reelection

Biden spoke at a rally in Raleigh the day after the debate, promising a comeback. He has several planned campaign events in the next week.

“Like millions of Americans, I know when you get knocked down, you get back up,” Biden told the crowd, in a portion of his speech that the campaign has turned into an ad.

Biden has visited Philadelphia, the largest city in a crucial swing state, numerous times throughout his presidency. But Sunday’s visit will be his first to Pennsylvania since the debate, and it will come as the president’s standing in the polls appears to be slipping.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has been an ardent defender of Biden in the last week, making several media appearances. His name has also been floated as one of the many Democrats who could replace Biden on the ticket in the highly unlikely event he declines the nomination.