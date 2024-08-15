Tim Walz agrees to VP debate on CBS. JD Vance is considering the network’s offer.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, has agreed to debate Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio) on Oct. 1.

CBS News, which will be hosting the debate in New York City, gave the candidates four date options: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8.

Advertisement

“Harris for President has accepted CBS’ invitation to a Vice Presidential Candidate Debate on October 1. Gov. Walz looks forward to debating JD Vance — if he shows up,” A Harris campaign official said in a statement.

The Trump campaign did not return a request for comment. Vance said during an interview on Fox News Wednesday night, that he is “certainly” going to debate Walz, and told host Laura Ingraham he would like to do more than one event. But he didn’t commit to debate Walz on CBS on Oct. 1.

“I strongly suspect we’ll be there on Oct. 1, but we’re not going to do one of these fake debates where they don’t actually have an audience there, where they don’t actually set the parameters in the right way where you can have a good exchange of ideas,” Vance said. “In other words, we’re not going to walk into a fake news media garbage debate.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet for their first presidential debate on Sept. 10. The debate, hosted by ABC, will be the first time Harris and Trump go head-to-head since she became the nominee.

After recommitting to the ABC debate, Trump said it would be held in Philadelphia at Independence Hall, but the network has yet to confirm the venue or location for the event.

Trump proposed two other debates to Harris — one on Fox News on Sept. 4 in front of an audience and another on NBC on Sept. 25.

The Harris campaign told ABC News last week she would not debate Trump on Sept. 4 on Fox and any future debates are contingent on the former president showing up to the Sept. 10 event, adding that she’s willing to discuss any future dates.