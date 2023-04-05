Philly’s powerful electricians union has endorsed Cherelle Parker for mayor

Philadelphia’s politically powerful electricians union has endorsed former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker for mayor, pulling one of the biggest spenders in Pennsylvania politics off the sidelines as the crowded race for the Democratic primary enters the homestretch.

Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers earlier this year abstained when the Philadelphia Building Trades Council, a coalition of more than 30 construction industry unions, voted to endorse Parker.

The union, which has about 5,000 members, at that time appeared politically paralyzed amid an internal leadership fight in the wake of the conviction of its longtime leader, John J. Dougherty, on federal corruption charges. That high-profile case also took down former Councilmember Bobby Henon, the union’s former political director.

But electricians business manager Mark Lynch Jr., who replaced Dougherty as the union’s leader, announced the Parker endorsement in a statement Wednesday.

“Among a deep and talented pool of 2023 mayoral candidates, Cherelle Parker impressed us the most,” said Lynch. “Cherelle Parker has always stood tall for working people and the labor movement.”

The political action committee of Local 98, which was instrumental to Mayor Jim Kenney’s 2015 victory, entered the year with a staggering $13.6 million in the bank, according to its latest campaign finance report.

Parker has also won the endorsement of the Eastern Atlantic States Council of Carpenters and Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union.

It is so far unclear how much money the electricians will commit to backing Parker. Support from unions that spend big on elections often gets funneled into outside spending groups, or super PACs, that can raise money in unlimited amounts but are prohibited from coordinating with campaigns.

The primary is May 16.