A years-long federal investigation into powerful Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty and three-term Councilmember Bobby Henon ended with guilty verdicts for both men on most charges in their bribery trial.

Dougherty, widely known as Johnny Doc, helped steer the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 into a 4,700 member tour de force capable of helping elect officials at City Hall, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Harrisburg, and Congress through its fundraising and manpower.

Prosecutors argued to a federal jury that Dougherty bought himself a city councilman through Bobby Henon, who benefitted from union support in his own election.

Prosecutors argued Dougherty controlled Henon through a $70,000 a year salary for a no-show Local 98 job. In exchange, prosecutors said Henon would use his power in City Hall to bully Dougherty’s enemies and do his bidding. Dougherty’s legal team has maintained the pair were simply pro-union.

Where the federal jury landed

Dougherty was convicted on eight counts and acquitted on three, while Henon was convicted on 10 counts and acquitted on eight. The most serious charge they were convicted of comes with a maximum 20 years in prison.

Sentencing and appeals

Sentencing hearings for both men are scheduled for the end of February, though Dougherty has promised to appeal.

The word around City Hall

Despite his conviction, Henon doesn’t legally have to resign from his post on City Council until sentencing. His current plans are unclear.

Henon’s staff told the councilmember’s constituents on Monday that his office would continue to provide services and would share “additional information about a transition process” as it arrives.

With the exception of Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, many in Philadelphia’s political community won’t weigh in on what Henon should do.

Implications for unions and the larger labor movement

According to federal law, a bribery conviction is one of the crimes that bars anyone from holding union office for 13 years or the duration of the person’s prison sentence, whichever is longer.

That means Dougherty’s almost certain to have to step down as Local 98′s business manager and as the leader of the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council.

The ban for holding union office is supposed to begin immediately upon conviction despite any plans for appeal. Still, the Department of Labor has not made it clear if it will step in and enforce the rule.

Frank Keel, a spokesperson for Dougherty, would only comment to say Dougherty is “evaluating his next steps.”

Doc’s upcoming trials

Dougherty’s legal challenges are far from over. Dougherty still faces charges of conspiracy, theft, and falsification of union financial records, as he and five union associates are accused of embezzling $600,000 from Local 98. Prosecutors allege that Dougherty used the funds for things such as home repairs and takeout meals from the Palm for his family.

That trial date remains to be scheduled.

Dougherty is also facing 19 counts of conspiracy and extortion for threatening a contractor who docked his nephew Greg Fiocca’s pay when Fiocca allegedly failed to show up to work.

Keel has said Dougherty plans to go to trial and fight the charges.

Dougherty is also being sued by the Department of Labor for allegedly threatening potential challengers in union elections. The feds are looking for Local 98 to redo its elections.

