Ex-Philly Councilmember Bobby Henon sentenced to 3 1/2 years in union bribery case

A federal judge sentenced former Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon to 3½ years in prison Wednesday, calling his conviction on bribery charges a case that “exposed the dirty underbelly of how Philadelphia politics works.”

Describing the three-term Democrat as “a good man who [was] convicted of doing a bad thing,” U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl said Henon deserved his prison term for essentially selling his office to labor leader John J. Dougherty in exchange for a $70,000-a-year union salary. Still, the sentence he imposed was less than half of the eight to 10 years requested by prosecutors and suggested by federal sentencing guidelines

“The people of Philadelphia thought they were electing a councilman, but instead they were electing a minion for John Dougherty and Local 98,” he said. “That is clearly not what the city bargained for.”

Henon, 54, choked back tears as he told the judge he’d never viewed that pay check as a bribe. Still, he said, he was ready to take responsibility for his actions.

“I tried my best to help every Philadelphian, especially those who were vulnerable and those in need — please know, I never took a day off,” he said. ”By putting the interest of my union first, I failed you.”

He stared straight ahead as the judge announced his punishment, while in the courtroom behind him — packed with friends, relatives and supporters — several audibly exhaled and one man made the sign of the cross.

Wednesday’s sentence offered a damning postscript to Henon’s careers in elected office and organized labor — even as a crowd of supporters packed the courtroom eager to affirm the good he’d done for his community through both

The son of a union electrician who grew up in largely blue-collar Wissinoming, his first campaign — for class vice president at North Catholic High School — ended in victory. And he became a Democratic committeeperson at 19, when his father signed him up without telling him.

Henon also followed in his father’s professional footsteps, joining Local 98 as a seasonal worker and rising through the ranks from apprentice to foreman to business agent.

He served as the union’s political director from 1999 until his election to Council in 2011 — a period that coincided with Dougherty’s transformation of what was once a relatively small local into the most politically potent union in the city and the state’s largest source of independent campaign cash.

But Henon’s relationship with the union leader would eventually lead to his undoing.

A federal jury convicted Henon in 2021 on 10 counts including conspiracy, bribery, and honest services fraud, finding that the $70,000 annual salary Local 98 continued to pay him once he was on Council amounted to a bribe.

Prosecutors said Dougherty effectively bought himself a council member — sweeping Henon into office on a wave of Local 98 money and manpower and then using the union paycheck to control him, allowing the labor leader to corruptly bend Philadelphia’s government to his will.

When a tow-truck driver tried to haul away his car in 2015, Dougherty vowed before the truck had even left the parking lot that Henon would introduce legislation the next day to investigate the company for predatory practices.

That same year — while running to lead the Building Trades Council, an umbrella group of the city’s labor unions — Dougherty pushed Henon to propose legislation to update the city’s plumbing code in ways he knew would hurt that industry’s union, which was opposing the labor leader’s candidacy.

The jury also found that Henon, at Dougherty’s urging, used his sway at the Department of Licenses & Inspections to stop nonunion workers installing MRI machines at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

And as Local 98 and Comcast feuded in 2016 over the amount of work the cable giant was sending the union’s way, Henon took steps to hold up Council’s renewal of the company’s 15-year franchise agreement with the city.

“Over 18 months of recorded conversations between the defendant and his codefendant John Dougherty there was not a single instance in which Mr. Henon said no to him,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank R. Costello Jr. said in court Wednesday as he urged the judge to sentence Henon to up to a decade.

Costello’s cocounsel, Assistant U.S Attorney Bea Witzleben, argued that despite the crowd of constituents who came to court to testify on Henon’s behalf, there were dozens more who were robbed of the representation in government they deserved thanks to Henon’s fealty to Dougherty.

“This kind of corruption tears at the fabric of our democracy, which is about the people believing that their elected representative work for them and not other private interests they might have a public deal with,” she said.

Still, Henon has maintained his innocence since his trial and vowed to appeal his conviction, noting that Council rules allow members to hold outside employment and that as an avowedly pro-labor candidate it should have surprised no one that, once elected, he and Dougherty often saw eye-to-eye.

His attorney, Brian J. McMonagle, sought to persuade Schmehl that his client had already suffered enough. In addition to forcing his resignation from Council and Local 98, his conviction also means he must forfeit his city pension. Because of his conviction, he is barred from elected office and participating in union leadership.

“As a result of this verdict now and forever, when people Google Robert Henon’s name they won’t say he was one of the hardest working city councilmen the city has ever seen,” McMonagle said. “Instead, it will say, that he resigned his office as a convicted felon. That would be enough … to bring a good man to his knees.”

For his part, Henon struck a careful balance as addressed the judge Wednesday shortly before his sentence was imposed — acknowledging he’d committed crimes but also maintaining he’d never knowingly done anything illegal.

“I take responsibility for my mistakes and I am remorseful for my actions,” he told the judge. ”I pray that God can forgive me, and I know that he knows that I never intentionally committed a crime, or never would.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Henon was ordered to serve three years’ probation upon his release and forfeit $207,000 — a sum equal to the benefits he received from Dougherty and Local 98. The judge gave Henon until April 17 to report to begin his prison sentence.

Dougherty, who faces a second trial next month on charges he and others embezzled more than $600,000 from their union, has not been sentenced yet in the bribery case.