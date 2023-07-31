Here’s what Cherelle Parker has been up to since winning the Democratic nomination for mayor

Since winning the Democratic primary for mayor two months ago, Cherelle Parker has largely stayed out of the public spotlight.

Instead, she has taken care of the dental issues that caused her to miss her victory party on the night of the primary, thanked key supporters of her campaign, gone on vacation, and spent time with her 10-year-old son, Langston.

Parker, a former City Council majority leader, is all but guaranteed to defeat Republican David Oh in November’s general election thanks to Philadelphia’s overwhelmingly Democratic electorate, and in January will likely become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, and the first woman to lead the city.

» READ MORE: A guide to Cherelle Parker: What to know about the person Philly Democrats picked for mayor

Advertisement

In contrast to the months leading up to the Democratic primary, Parker has made few public appearances this summer and has avoided discussing public policy issues in detail.

But she has insisted she isn’t taking the general election for granted and plans to ramp up campaign activities after Labor Day. In the meantime, Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration has begun preparing transition materials to help the next mayor that will be shared with both Parker and Oh.

Here’s what to know about what Parker is doing this summer and what’s next in the mayoral transition process:

What has Cherelle Parker been up to?

Parker said resolving the dental issues that kept her from attending her own victory party became her top priority after the May 16 primary. She still has additional dental work that needs to be done, but said the issue is no longer affecting her ability to work.

“The first thing I did was take care of the dental issues that prevented me from celebrating with my family, friends, and supporters on election night,” she said in written responses to questions from The Inquirer. “Then, I took some time to do what a working mom needs to do. I got my own house in order — yes, my own house — cooking, cleaning, and catching up on a lot of laundry while enjoying some much-needed family time.”

Parker said she has since taken a series of meetings with “stakeholders across the city who share our vision.”

» READ MORE: Cherelle Parker spent 10 years in Harrisburg. That could pay off for Philly.

Her first public appearance after the primary followed a meeting with Gov. Josh Shapiro in Center City. She also met with lawmakers in Harrisburg, where she served as a state representative for a decade before running for Council.

Parker has declined to comment on current issues facing the city, such as the budget negotiations that concluded in June and the mass shooting in Kingsessing earlier this month.

“The city has one mayor at a time,” she said, referring to Kenney, whose term ends in January.

Will Parker campaign in the general election?

Parker has insisted she is taking the November election seriously and plans to campaign this fall.

“I remind people daily, I am not the mayor-elect. I am the Democratic nominee for the mayor of Philadelphia and still have to win a general election in November,” Parker said. “That is why we are continuing to run a campaign to earn the support of Philadelphians in every neighborhood and ZIP code.”

That doesn’t mean, however, that she will be taking her opponent terribly seriously. Philadelphia’s last competitive general election for mayor was Republican Sam Katz’s unsuccessful 2003 campaign to unseat Democratic Mayor John F. Street.

Oh, a fellow former Council member, has raised very little money and isn’t showing signs of building the kind of campaign that would be necessary to compete with Parker. But he has made appearances at community events and called for a series of debates.

Asked if she will agree to a debate with Oh, Parker said, “Our focus will be on earning the support of the voters of the city.”

What will the transition process be like for the next mayor?

Transitions between mayors tend to go smoother when the outgoing and incoming bosses get along, and it looks like there will be a harmonious changing of the guard leading up to January because Parker and Kenney have a good relationship.

Shortly before the primary, Kenney signed an executive order laying out the administration’s transition plans and revealed in a news conference that he had voted for Parker.

Kenney tapped deputy chief of staff Lyana Cuadrado to serve as transition director. City agencies will write transition memos this summer, and those will be shared with Parker and Oh, she said. The nominees will also receive in-person briefings about city operations.

The winner of the general election will then gain access to more sensitive information and will also receive assistance with onboarding tasks such as ethics trainings.

Cuadrado said the city in the past has not formalized or recorded a transition process that can be used by future administrations, and she plans to change that this time around.

“We decided that as we formulate our process, we would document everything that we did,” she said, “so that the next person who has this job will have a starting point.”

Is Parker working on hiring people for her administration?

Throughout the campaign, Parker has declined to comment on who may serve in key roles, such as police commissioner and managing director, in her administration.

“We will have a process for selecting the best and the brightest locally and nationally to help us make the transformational change that the voters in our city elected me to enact,” she said.

Nonetheless, it’s widely assumed that Parker’s two top aides during the campaign, senior adviser Aren Platt and campaign manager Sinceré Harris, would hold leading roles in the next administration.

One former Parker staffer has already transitioned into the executive branch. Rachel Meadows, who was Parker’s director of policy and legislation on Council, recently became Kenney’s director of legislative affairs.

Kenney’s chief of staff, Christina M. Hernandez, said Meadows was brought on primarily to fill a vacancy in the current administration, rather than to begin the transition process. But she is expected to fill a similar role come January.

During the primary, Parker, like several other candidates, declined to say whether she would retain Danielle Outlaw as police commissioner, but it would be an unusual decision if she did. New mayors typically select new people for that role, which is perhaps the most visible unelected position in city government.

But Parker said she has other priorities before deciding who would serve in her administration.

“I’m hoping to get just a little quality mommy-Langston time before the summer is out and he’s back at school and the demands of the campaign really kick into high gear,” she said.