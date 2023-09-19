Cherelle Parker says she’ll hire a police commissioner with ‘knowledge of Philadelphia’

Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker said Tuesday that she is looking for someone with “knowledge of Philadelphia” to lead the Police Department if she becomes mayor in January.

“That is extremely important,” Parker said in an interview on WURD with host Solomon Jones. “We are at such a moment of crisis in our city that we need someone who knows our city and knows it well.”

Parker’s comments in the interview offered the most detailed insight yet into her thinking about one of the most important choices she will have to make if she defeats Republican David Oh in the general election and succeeds outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney.

» READ MORE: Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is stepping down. Here’s what happens next.

Advertisement

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, hired in early 2020 as Kenney began his second term, is stepping down Friday to take a job with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford will take over on an interim basis until the next mayor appoints a permanent replacement.

During the primary, Parker declined to say whether she would retain Outlaw if she became mayor. But now that Outlaw is exiting on her own accord, Parker told Jones — a contributing columnist at The Inquirer — what she’s looking for in the next top cop.

In addition to being familiar with Philadelphia, Parker said she would look for someone who displays strong leadership skills, cultural competency, and a lack of fear to make tough decisions even if they are unpopular.

Whether to hire a Philadelphia policing veteran or an outsider who could shake up the department is a central question when mayors evaluate potential commissioners.

Outlaw came in as an outsider after serving as police chief in Portland, Ore. Her predecessor, Richard Ross, came up through the ranks in Philly’s department.

All of the candidates who have been rumored to be in the running to become Parker’s top cop have ties to the city. The potential contenders include three current deputy commissioners in the department — Stanford, Joel Dales, and Frank Vanore — as well as Kevin Bethel, chief of school safety at the School District of Philadelphia.

Parker’s list is also said to include police professionals with experience in Philadelphia who are currently working elsewhere, such as Joel Fitzgerald Sr., who is chief of police for Denver’s transit system; Ron Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service; and Branville Bard, the vice president for public safety at Johns Hopkins University.

Parker has said she will not make any personnel decisions until after the Nov. 7 election. Both Kenney and his predecessor, Michael A. Nutter, announced their selections for police commissioners shortly after their general election victories.

“The goal is to ensure that we make Philadelphia public health and safety our No. 1 priority,” Parker said. “I want them to be experienced, I want them to have knowledge of our city, and I want them to be able to put together a wholistic plan to address public safety overall in our city that coincides with what my vision is.”

Staff writers Chris Palmer and Anna Orso contributed to this article.