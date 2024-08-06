Mayor Parker supported Josh Shapiro for VP. Now she’s urging Democrats to get behind Walz

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker urged Democrats on Tuesday to get behind Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after she vocally pushed for Gov. Josh Shapiro to be Harris’ running mate.

Parker spoke at a Philadelphia rally Tuesday evening ahead of Harris and Walz’s first joint campaign appearance, and referenced that she was asked about Shapiro on her way into the event. In response, she recalled a childhood memory, describing her grandmother telling her not to discuss internal family strife outside the house.

“We must take a page out of my grandmother’s book, that we remember that our Democratic nominee has spoken,” Parker said. “That’s it. Period, end of story.”

Parker’s support of Shapiro garnered national attention Friday after she posted a campaign video that seemed to imply he was the pick. Sources said it was one of several contributing factors that led to Shapiro getting passed over for the vice presidential nomination despite being widely seen as a frontrunner for the role.

But Parker said Democrats now need to trust Harris’ choice, saying doing otherwise would allow former President Donald Trump to “divide and conquer.”

“The only North Star that should be in all of our hearts, minds and spirits,” Parker added, “is making sure that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are the next president and vice president of the United States of America.”

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper after she took the stage, Parker said while she was “unapologetic” in her support of the Pennsylvania governor, she predicted Democrats — including Shapiro — would unite behind Walz.

“I’ve worked with him for many, many years, he’s a consummate professional,” Parker told Tapper. “We know, he knows, all of us are going to come together to ensure that we defeat Donald Trump.”

And Parker took an opportunity to take a jab at former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who campaigned in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. She said she looked forward to watching Walz debate him.

“JD Vance ain’t got a chance against Governor Walz,” Parker said.