In Josh Shapiro’s hometown, disappointment is setting in just before VP Kamala Harris takes the stage here

Like most Philadelphia Democrats, City Councilmember Jim Harrity planned to attend Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in North Philadelphia Tuesday and hoped she would be standing alongside Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate.

Now, Harrity’s thinking about spending the evening at a community event with the Police Department instead — skipping the rally altogether.

”I was hoping it was going to be something special, that Pennsylvania would get to celebrate here, the birthplace of the nation, that our guy was going to be the candidate,” Harrity said, “and it’s kind of disappointing. I’m going to continue to support her wholeheartedly, but I might take today to sit with my constituents.”

Harrity, who has long been close with city party leaders who vocally endorsed Shapiro, was not the only Democrat in Southeastern Pennsylvania to feel a little deflated Tuesday. While the governor’s allies said they will aggressively campaign for Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, several said they were still processing the fact that their hometown favorite didn’t get the nod.

» READ MORE: Gov. Josh Shapiro has faced the most scrutiny of any VP contender. Here’s why.

That Harris will introduce her running mate today in Philadelphia — miles from where Shapiro grew up and is raising his family — in some ways compounds the blow. Shapiro, who is from Abington, began his political career in Montgomery County, where he served as a state representative and on the county board of commissioners.

The governor has deep ties to Philadelphia, and he is expected to attend the rally at Temple University’s Liacouras Center today, despite publicly being passed over.

State Rep. Mike Schlossberg, a Lehigh County Democrat who has advocated for Shapiro, said he expects the governor to enthusiastically support Walz.

“He’s too much of a professional and too dedicated to the cause of democracy and freedom to do anything other than put his heart and soul into campaigning for the Harris-Walz ticket,” Schlossberg said. “I’m sure it must sting like nothing ever has. But in politics, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”

He added: “Certainly I’m sad that our governor wasn’t selected. But who in the world am I to question Kamala Harris’ decision?”

And Neil Makhija, a Democrat on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said it “would have been special to a lot of people” if Shapiro were chosen. He admitted that he didn’t know who Walz was a week ago, but that his constituents in Montgomery County are “fired up to elect Madam President Kamala Harris.”

”I think there are a lot of factors that go into this and Tim Walz, from everything that I’ve seen, is a great pick,” Makhija said.

Progressives, meanwhile, said Harris’ pick showed her team was looking for someone who could generate grassroots enthusiasm. Over the last two weeks, Shapiro has faced a torrent of opposition from the left wing of the party, which has been critical of his statements about the conflict in the Middle East, his embrace of private-school vouchers, and his office’s handling of a sexual harassment complaint against a former aide.

At the same time, Walz — who was barnstorming on television and doing near-daily interviews — became something of a favorite on the left.

Robert Saleem Holbrook, executive director of the Philadelphia-based Abolitionist Law Center, has worked with the Shapiro administration on criminal-justice policy and is a progressive organizer in the city. He said some activists were turned off by Shapiro’s tendency to “default to the center” and saw Walz as more willing to fight for progressive priorities.

Holbrook said some were also particularly bothered when Shapiro spoke about protesters of the war in Gaza in April, saying, “We have to query whether or not we would tolerate this, if this were people dressed up in KKK outfits or KKK regalia, making comments about people who are African American in our communities.”

“I don’t believe Walz’s positions [on the Middle East] are that different from Shapiro’s,” Holbrook said. “But those comments definitely contributed to a lot of the progressive uproar.”

Despite loudly pushing for the hometown contender, organized labor leaders in the region who endorsed Shapiro said they, too, are supportive of Walz, whom they see as a friend to unions.

Danny Bauder, president of the Philadelphia AFL-CIO, an umbrella organization of more than 100 unions, said while he “liked the idea of the vice president of the United States living 10 miles from me,” he believes Walz was a good choice who will bring balance to the Democratic ticket, given he’s a Midwesterner running alongside Harris, who is from deep-blue California.

And Bauder said while Shapiro could have helped deliver the state to Democrats, he thinks Walz will endear themselves to Pennsylvanians.

“He’s like a fishing hole, hunting, cabin guy,” Bauder said. “Honestly, other than Josh Shapiro, I don’t know that there’s a more Pennsylvania sort of person.”

Almost as soon as the news was announced, Shapiro’s supporters noted the options ahead of the governor, with some speculating he could be a nominee for U.S. attorney general if Harris wins — and a frontrunner for the presidential nomination in 2028 if she loses.

”He’s young, still. Big things are gonna happen for him,” Philadelphia Democratic Party chair Bob Brady said of Shapiro, whom he texted shortly after the news broke. ”I told him ‘look, it’s not like you’re fading off into the sunset. You’re our governor. You’re No. 1 in the state. You don’t have to be No. 2 in the country.’”

Inquirer staff writers Julia Terruso and Katie Bernard contributed to this article.