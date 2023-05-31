Chris Christie is ready to turn the heat up on Trump in the 2024 presidential election

Tough-talking Chris Christie is running again.

The former two-term governor of New Jersey, who is poised to enter the GOP primary fray on Tuesday, is the most outspoken critic of front-runner Donald Trump in a field that has largely avoided direct attacks on the former president.

He faces an uphill climb, having dropped out after finishing sixth in the 2016 New Hampshire primary and currently polling at the back of the pack of contenders.

When Christie ran for president in 2015, he announced in the gymnasium of his alma mater, Livingston High School, saying he could think of no better place to represent his roots. This time, he’ll announce from New Hampshire, where his last campaign ended, at a town hall at Saint Anselm College, putting some distance between him and the home state that largely defined his first run.

Christie’s political capital soared during the first half of his governorship in the Garden State, as he ushered New Jersey through the devastation of Hurricane Sandy and became known for his many navy fleece jackets and bipartisan leadership in crisis. But he left office marred by the Bridgegate scandal and low approval ratings after he disengaged from state business during his bid for higher office.

But supporters and some political observers note this race is different. Trump is a weaker target, facing multiple lawsuits and coming off a string of party losses — and Christie has far less to lose.

“I love it because he’s probably the only one who can go toe to toe with President Trump,” said New Jersey state Sen. Jon Bramnick, who supported Christie’s 2016 bid. “I feel like Clint Eastwood, ‘Make my Day.’”

Christie, 60, will enter the race with a super PAC set up by supporters called “Tell it Like it Is,” his 2016 slogan.

“Governor Christie has proven he’s unafraid to tell it like it is and is willing to confront the hard truths that currently threaten the future of the Republican Party,” said Brian Jones, the PAC’s executive director. “Now more than ever, we need leaders that have the courage to say not what we want to hear, but what we need to hear.”

Christie joins a field that, in addition to Trump, includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

DeSantis has polled the closest to Trump and raised $8 million off of a campaign launch earlier this month. He’s subtly amped up his criticism of Trump, though nothing compared to Christie, who has bluntly described the former president as “a child,” “a puppet of [Vladimir] Putin,” and “bad for the Republican Party.”

A crowded field would almost certainly benefit Trump, who has a hold on a contingent of MAGA faithfuls. Christie told Politico in an interview in April that going after Trump was different than being a “hired assassin,” saying he would drop out of the race if he didn’t see a path to victory.

Christie is starting from the back of the field.

Early polling shows about 47% of GOP voters viewed Christie unfavorably according to a Monmouth University poll released this week — the worst of any candidate.

“In some sense, we need someone who will take on Trump directly,” said Matt Brouillette, founder and president of Commonwealth Partners and a frequent critic of Trump. “But I don’t know if Chris Christie is the guy who can do that.”

His previous bid for the presidency gives Christie the benefit of experience but also the baggage of having lost. Some Republicans wary of Trump had already started homing in on DeSantis as a fresh alternative.

“I think the thing people like most about Chris Christie is he says what he means and he means what he says,” Pennsylvania-based GOP operative Vince Galko said. “But DeSantis has a lot of those same qualities.”

Christie, who has recently appeared as a commentator on national TV, has signaled he’s the messenger the party needs to defeat Trump.

At a New Hampshire town hall in April, he said the Republican Party needs a candidate with the debate prowess he showed when he taunted Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in the last contested primary, halting Rubio’s momentum. (Christie also played the role of Hilary Clinton when he helped Trump prepare to debate her in 2016). “You better have somebody on that stage who can do to him what I did to Marco [Rubio],” Christie said at the April town hall. “Because that’s the only thing that’s gonna defeat Donald Trump.”

Christie was a longtime friend and adviser to Trump, but broke with him over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. He’s since emerged as a leading and vocal critic. Caution around alienating Trump’s base has kept several of his other opponents from directly attacking the former president.

“I guarantee Chris Christie’s not afraid of that,” Bramnick said. “You can’t hedge your bets with Trump. If you’re hedging your bets with Trump, he wins.”