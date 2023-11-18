David Oh doesn’t rule out another run after his loss in Philly mayor’s race, calling himself a ‘blank slate’

David Oh is weighing his next steps after his loss to Cherelle Parker in the Nov. 7 mayoral race.

Oh, a former City Council member, garnered more votes than any other Philadelphia Republican in two decades, yet he still received only 25% of the vote. Parker, 51, took home nearly 75% of the tally and is set to become the city’s first female mayor.

Since the election, Oh said he has spent his time paying bills, cleaning up his campaign office, and discussing potential next steps. Since he resigned from Council to run for mayor, he is currently unemployed.

“I don’t generally think past Nov. 7,” Oh said Friday, in one of his first interviews since losing the mayoral race.

He said he’s looking at job opportunities, but didn’t rule out another run for elected office.

“I can’t say that I’m not going to run for another position. I can’t say that I am,” he said. “I am kind of a blank slate at this point in time.”

He said he will consider his options, such as working in business, becoming a consultant, or returning to practicing law — he has a meeting set up with someone who wants him to join a law firm, he said.

Oh also plans to evaluate data that come out of the race and assess the future of his platform.

“What is the likelihood that 75,000 votes will become 150,000 votes, and how would that happen?” he said.

“I was outspent, 10-1.”

Oh has also spent time raising money since his loss. On Wednesday, he put a call out to supporters on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, asking for help paying his campaign debt. This is a common request from a post-election candidate, especially one who was significantly outraised by his opponent.

As of Oct. 23, Parker raised upward of $3.5 million, including during her primary race. Oh, who didn’t face a primary challenger, raised $529,000.

“I was outspent, 10-1,” he wrote on X. “I made the most of the $500,000 I raised, which mostly came from regular, hardworking people.”

Oh said that his campaign was left with roughly $10,000 of debt, and his wife paid off most of it. He sought to quickly raise about $3,000, a goal he has nearly met in the two days since posting, he said.

Several users mocked his request.

“I have 50 cents and a coupon for a free order of nacho fries, where should I send it?” someone tweeted at Oh.

“Use the contribution link, above,” he responded.

But why engage with the haters?

“Why not?” he said, noting that they took the time to write to him.

He categorized some critics as “anti-Republican” who are upset he also appeals to independent voters and Democrats.

“They have a chance to shout at someone,” he said. " … they feel powerless and they’re very frustrated. They’re angry and they can’t reach the people they want to talk to. So if you’re the closest person to them, they’ll let you have it, but I think that’s part of being a public figure.”

And his supporters only solidify their support for him further in the face of attacks, he added.

Oh also said he plans to continue fundraising early next year — “in the amounts that would be significant,” he said — though it’s unclear what exactly how use the money. The funds will live in his campaign account, and he said the money will go toward general initiatives focused on policies, issues, and coalition building among his bipartisan base, as well as potentially supporting like-minded candidates.

There are very few restrictions on how politicians spend their campaign money. They can use campaign money to fund other candidates, issue initiatives, and even give it to nonprofits. Oh could also shift money from his original political action committee that was dedicated to helping him win elected office to a PAC that collects money for other issues and races.