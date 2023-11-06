Republican mayoral candidate David Oh has been mum on his Election Day plans

Even the most longshot Philadelphia political candidates make plans to appear at an election night party or event where they gather with supporters, meet with the press, and watch the results roll in.

Some candidates, like Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker, publicize a full day’s schedule of appearances and get-out-the-vote activities ahead of time so they can meet with journalists and supporters throughout the day.

Republican mayoral candidate David Oh has done none of that. The former City Council member has not said what his plans are for Election Day or election night, and he has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

And it’s not just the press who’s out of the loop. Republican party officials and ward leaders don’t know where their mayoral candidate will be on election night, either.

”I know David Oh has a good campaign force out working for him,” Philly GOP chair Vince Fenerty said Monday, “but we have not heard yet where his festivities will be [Tuesday] night.”

Oh’s relationship with the Philly GOP has been tumultuous. Party leaders were miffed in 2016 when Oh sought to audit the Philadelphia Parking Authority, which was led by Fenerty at the time (and was long a patronage haven for the party). He also supported Sam Oropeza, a Republican who rebelled against the party and ran for a Council seat in the spring without ward leaders’ blessing.

» READ MORE: David Oh isn’t a typical Republican. He likes it that way.

While Oh hasn’t communicated his plans for Election Day, he has continued to campaign, including walking in Sunday’s 9th Annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade along Market Street. Oh is himself a veteran and has close ties to the city’s veterans communities.

And on Saturday, he posted on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — that he was interviewed by a local pastor and had met Friday with Al Día, Philly’s Latino newspaper.

» READ MORE: David Oh and Cherelle Parker: Two underdogs battle to win city’s top spot

Parker is heavily favored to win Tuesday’s general election given Democrats hold a nearly 7-1 voter registration advantage in the city, and a Republican has not held the Mayor’s Office in more than 70 years.

But Republicans still believe Oh is one of their strongest candidates in years. He has won citywide elections to serve as an at-large Council member, and he has a unique coalition that’s more diverse and geographically dispersed than other GOP candidates in the city.