Pennsylvania Democrats appear to have won a razor-thin majority of seats in the state House of Representatives for the first time in 12 years, an unexpected victory for the party that will have a major impact on how legislation moves through Harrisburg for the next two years.

Democrats are likely to have won at least 102 seats in the 203-member chamber after ballots counted in Montgomery County’s 151st District on Wednesday put Democrat Melissa Cerrato 37 votes ahead of incumbent Republican Rep. Todd Stephens.

There are 59 provisional ballots that could still be counted in the race, depending on legal challenges — but a victory for Stephens would require such a strong showing in those ballots that it appeared exceedingly unlikely.

Cerrato and House Democratic leadership declared victory Wednesday afternoon. Stephens and a spokesperson for the House GOP caucus didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The race for control of the chamber had come down to just two uncalled races: the 151st District and Bucks County’s 142nd District. Democrats needed to win only one to take a majority.

The Republican in the Bucks County district appeared well-positioned Wednesday after elections officials counted outstanding mail ballots and provisional ballots, which are paper ballots used at polling places when poll workers are unable to immediately verify that someone should be allowed to vote.

Republican Joe Hogan, a former congressional aide, held a 54-vote lead over Democrat Mark Moffa. As in Montgomery County, the only ballots that remain are those that either side has indicated they might challenge in court.

Hogan’s narrow lead could be jeopardized if Democrats attempt to challenge ballots over defects such as a voter forgetting to sign the ballot. The Bucks County elections board voted Tuesday to reject those flawed ballots, and party and campaign lawyers have until Thursday to challenge that decision in county court to try to get those ballots counted.

Kevin Greenberg, an election attorney for the Bucks County Democratic Committee, said the party had not yet decided whether it would pursue further challenges in court but that the county Democrats were committed to “protecting voter intent.”

Republicans did not declare victory. Hogan’s campaign, and local Republican leaders declined to comment Tuesday at the Bucks County courthouse.

If Democrats ultimately secure a 102-seat majority, control remains precarious and could create an immediate stalemate when the newly elected House members are seated in January. Democrat Tony DeLuca died last month after ballots had already been finalized, and he was reelected in a suburban Pittsburgh district that leans Democratic.

In addition, two Allegheny County Democrats were elected to higher office — Rep. Summer Lee won a seat in Congress and Rep. Austin Davis is the lieutenant governor-elect — setting up a potentially messy few months in Harrisburg as the parties wrangle over power.

If Democrats win 102 seats, they would have only 99 sitting members once Lee and Davis resign — fewer than Republicans’ 101 members.

A Democratic overperformance

The outcome represents a stunning setback for Republicans, who held a 23-seat advantage in the House coming into the election and anticipated they could maintain their grip on the legislature they’ve controlled for much of the last three decades.

» READ MORE: Why Pa. Democrats being inches from controlling the state House is significant — win or lose

While Democrats were confident they could chip away at Republicans’ majority because of new legislative maps, the national political and economic environment was expected to strongly favor the GOP.

Instead, House Democrats picked up a dozen seats — part of a nationwide surge of Democrats outperforming expectations in state legislative races.

Democrats ousted four incumbents in the Philadelphia suburbs, flipped four open seats that had been previously held by Republicans who retired, and claimed three newly drawn districts.

Democrats have for years tried to unseat Stephens, whose district that includes Horsham and Upper Dublin has trended bluer. Biden won the district with more than 60% of the vote. The party and its allies have spent millions trying to flip the seat, including when they spent about $900,000 — four times what Republicans spent — two years ago.

Stephens won then by 7 percentage points. The race in 2018, considered a banner year for Democrats, was closer. He prevailed over the Democratic challenger by fewer than a thousand votes.

Stephens appeared to narrowly lose this year. With a batch of ballots counted Wednesday, Cerrato had 16,761 votes and Stephens had 16,724, a gap of 37 votes. There are only 59 remaining provisional ballots that either side has signaled their intent to challenge, leaving Stephens’ path to victory extremely narrow and exceedingly unlikely.

Even if every one of the 59 ballots is ultimately counted and includes a vote in the 151st District, Stephens would have to win at least 48 of the 59 votes to tie the race. In a race that’s been essentially evenly split, with provisional ballots breaking for Cerrato, chances are close to zero that Stephens would prevail by winning more than 80% of those final votes.

What a Democratic majority would mean

Control of the House is a hugely consequential electoral prize. Republicans retained control of the state Senate, and Democrat Josh Shapiro won the governor’s race, setting up at least two years of divided government in Harrisburg. Even a narrow majority in the House could affect how policy is enacted.

Democrats said control would allow them to both advance their own agenda and block GOP efforts to legislate by passing amendments to the state constitution, which must be approved by voters but cannot be vetoed. Republicans have proposed dozens of amendments in the past two years related to spending, elections, executive power, and abortion access.

Speaking in Philadelphia last week, State Rep. Joanna McClinton (D., Phila.), the House minority leader who could become the first female speaker of the House in state history, said the victory represented a rebuke of the Republican Party’s positions on abortion and its alignment with those who deny the results of the 2020 election.

“Pennsylvania voters rejected, overwhelmingly, fear,” she said. “Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly rejected hatred. Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly rejected division.”