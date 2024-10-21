Central Park Five sue Donald Trump for ‘extreme and outrageous’ statements he made during Philadelphia presidential debate

The exonerated New York City men known as the “Central Park Five” sued former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia federal court for defamation over a statement that he made during the presidential debate held at the National Constitution Center last month.

During the Sept. 10 debate, Trump repeated the claim that the five men who were falsely-accused of an infamous and brutal 1989 assault and rape had “badly hurt a person.”

“They admitted. They said. They pled guilty,” Trump said in the debate. “And I said, well if they pled guilty they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately, and if they pled guilty. Then they pled, we’re not guilty.”

The complaint filed Monday in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania says this is a false and defamatory statement because the men — Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron Brown (formerly McCray) and Korey Wise — did not plead guilty in 1989, and maintained their innocence throughout their trial and prison sentence. In addition, none of the victims in the attacks in Central Park the night of April 19, 1989 were killed.

“Defendant Trump’s conduct at the September 10 debate was extreme and outrageous, and it was intended to cause severe emotional distress to Plaintiffs,” the complaint states.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The five men, who were between ages 14 and 16 at the time, were accused of the 1989 Central Park assault and rape of a female jogger, Trisha Meili, among other assaults that night.

The teens were separated and interrogated for hours by police, during which four provided written and video statements admitting to their role in the jogger’s assault. But when charged, the teens pleaded not guilty.

The Central Park Five’s case has been used as an example of how police can coerce confessions during interrogations.

Decades later a serial rapist, Matias Reyes, confessed to committing the rape and assault and in 2002 the convictions of the Black and Hispanic falsely-accused men were vacated. DNA evidence confirmed that Reyes attacked Meili.

In 2014, NYC paid a $41 million settlement to the “Exonerated Five.”

At the time, the case led to increased racial tensions in New York as homicides increased in the late 1980s. Eleven days after the attack, Trump took out full-page ads in the city’s major newspapers demanding that the five teens face the death penalty.

“Bring back the death penalty. Bring back our police,” the ads, signed by Trump, read.

Vice President Kamala Harris mentioned the ads during a segment of the debate about race relations.

“Let’s remember, this is the same individual who took out a full-page ad in the New York Times calling for the execution of five young Black and Latino boys who were innocent, the Central Park Five,” Harris said.

Trump responded that the Harris-Biden administration is divisive, and that Harris is resurfacing a decades-old issue.

“This is the most divisive presidency in the history of our country. There’s never been anything like it. They’re destroying our country,” Trump said. “And they come up with things like what she just said going back many, many years when a lot of people including Mayor Bloomberg agreed with me on the Central Park Five.”

The lawsuit notes that Ed Koch, not Michael Bloomberg, was the mayor of NYC at the time of the assault, and that Trump has been highly critical of Koch’s response at the time.

One of the exonerated men attended the September debate in Philadelphia, the lawsuit says, and attempted to ask Trump about his statement afterward in the “spin room,” according to a video provided by attorneys.

“President Trump, I’m Yusef Salaam, one of the ‘Exonerated Five’, how you doing?”

“Oh so you’re on my side,” Trump responded.

“No, no, no I’m not on your side,” Salaam, who is a Democratic member of the New York City Council, says as Trump smiles and walks away.

Shanin Specter, of Philadelphia law firm Kline and Specter who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the five men, said Monday that a federal judge can’t require a defendant to retract a statement or apologize.

“What is left is to have a trial in which these men can once again clear their names and obtain money damages against the defendant Mr. Trump,” Specter said.

The attorney expects the lawsuit to move quickly, calling the Philadelphia federal court a “rocket docket” for its speed. Judges usually expect discovery to be completed within six months.