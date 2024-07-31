Trump takes a jab at local DAs, including Philly’s Larry Krasner, in Harrisburg rally

Former President Donald Trump took a jab at local Democratic district attorneys from across the country, including those in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, during his rally in Harrisburg Wednesday night.

He also took a swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris’ history as a prosecutor and district attorney in San Francisco.

“She was a bad DA long before you had your DA ... as you know in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but in Los Angeles, all over the place,” Trump told the crowd at the New Holland Arena at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, referring to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. “All over the place, you have bad DAs.”

He further invoked Harris’ law enforcement background and said that “we’re not going to let her do to Pennsylvania what she did to California, she destroyed San Francisco, one of the best cities in the world, and it’s in tatters.”