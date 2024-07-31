Kamala Harris will campaign in Philly with her VP pick next week; Donald Trump returns to Pa. for rally in Harrisburg
The former president is making his first trip back to Pennsylvania since he was wounded in a July 13 shooting at a Butler rally.
Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign with running mate in Philadelphia next Tuesday to kick off swing state tour
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia next Tuesday for the first campaign stop with her yet-to-be-announced running mate.
The Harris campaign confirmed to The Inquirer that the visit will kick off Harris’ tour through swing states with her vice presidential pick.
Donald Trump returns to Pennsylvania on Wednesday as Kamala Harris heads to Houston
Vice President Kamala Harris will appear in Houston Wednesday, while former president Donald Trump will return to Pennsylvania for his first rally in the state since he survived an assassination attempt in Butler earlier this month.
Harris on Wednesday is slated to speak at Sigma Gamma Rho’s 60th International Biennial Boulé in Houston, the White House announced. Founded in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho is among the nine historical Black sororities and fraternities commonly referred to as the Divine Nine. Harris herself is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., another Divine Nine organization.
Why Harrisburg is important for Trump
Harrisburg represents yet another opportunity for Trump to chip away votes from counties that Democrats won in 2020 and 2016, especially as Harris starts to narrow in on Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania and nationwide.
A Fox News poll on Friday showed Harris and Trump tied among Pennsylvania voters at 49% each. An April poll from Fox between Biden and Trump had the two candidates at 48% each.
In Philly, Gov. Josh Shapiro wouldn’t say if he wants to be VP. He also won’t take himself out of the conversation.
A stop at a North Philadelphia youth basketball court Tuesday turned into a de facto campaign event for Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, the Democrat considered on the shortlist for the vice presidential nomination who entered the facility as a dozen children chanted, “Sha-pir-o!”
The governor remained mum on his chances of becoming Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate during a swing through the city Tuesday, but his stops — a news conference with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a meet-and-greet with a group of kids — were far from normal. Shapiro was greeted by a crush of reporters amid expectations that Harris will pick her running mate in the coming days.