Donald Trump and JD Vance schedule stops in battleground states as Democrats focus on DNC

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign appears to be sticking close to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention this week, while former President Donald Trump has campaign appearances schedule in battleground states around the country.

With the DNC set to run through Thursday, Chicago will serve as a temporary home base for Harris’ campaign for much of the week. But on Tuesday, Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, plan to hold a rally at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee — about a 90-minute drive from Chicago. The Inquirer previously reported that the campaign has other swing state events planned for this week, but none had yet been publicly announced by early Monday afternoon.

Following the Milwaukee event, Harris will return to Chicago, with second gentleman Doug Emhoff slated to deliver remarks at the DNC Tuesday evening, the White House said. Harris is scheduled to speak at the DNC Thursday.

The Harris-Walz ticket’s appearance in Chicago this week comes following a weekend bus tour of Western Pennsylvania, which also included Emhoff and Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz.

Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), were slated to continue their focus on Pennsylvania Monday with stops in York and Philadelphia. Prior to that, Trump appeared Saturday in Wilkes-Barre, where he spoke at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. At that stop, Trump told supporters that whichever candidate wins Pennsylvania will “win the whole thing.”

But as the DNC continues throughout the week, the Republican candidates will split up with separate events around the country, according to the Trump campaign’s website.

On Tuesday, Trump will speak at what his campaign described as a “crime and safety event” in Detroit. Vance will deliver remarks at a similarly styled campaign stop in Kenosha, Wis.

Trump and Vance will then join back up Wednesday to speak about national security at the North Carolina Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame in Asheboro, N.C. Doors are scheduled to open at 11 a.m., according to Trump’s website.

On Thursday, Trump and Vance will pivot their focus to immigration, with Trump stopping for an event in Cochise County, Ariz., and Vance speaking at an event in Valdosta, Ga.

Trump will remain in Arizona Friday for a Glendale rally, and will also appear at what his campaign called a “no tax on tips event” in Las Vegas.