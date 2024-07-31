Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have lulls in their campaign schedules Thursday, but Harris has a big stop in Philly next week

Thursday is shaping up to bring a lull in the campaign event schedule for Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, with the candidates eyeing additional events over the weekend and next week.

Harris is scheduled to continue her stay in Houston, where she is slated to give a eulogy at a service for former U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D., Texas), who died from cancer July 19. Harris had two events scheduled in the city Wednesday, including at Sigma Gamma Rho’s 60th International Biennial Boulé. Harris has visited Texas three times in the past month.

Advertisement

Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, was in New England Wednesday for campaign events but had no publicly announced events on the calendar for Thursday as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Next week, however, Harris will hold a campaign stop in Philadelphia — the first with her as-yet-unannounced running mate. That stop, the Harris campaign told The Inquirer, will kick off a tour through swing states with her vice presidential pick, who is likely to be introduced on Pennsylvania turf. Details about the event have not yet been publicly announced.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is considered a top contender for Harris’ VP pick, will reportedly meet with her top allies in two events in the Hamptons over the weekend, according to the New York Times and CNBC. Shapiro has so far demurred when asked about his interest in the position, saying Tuesday in Philadelphia that Harris “will make that decision on her own terms when she is ready.”

Trump, meanwhile, is scheduled to appear at a rally Wednesday in Harrisburg, marking his first rally in the state since he survived an assassination attempt in Butler earlier this month. He was also slated to speak at the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual convention in Chicago Wednesday, in a move that sparked a divide among members and event attendees.

Neither Trump nor his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, had campaign events publicly scheduled for Thursday as of early Wednesday afternoon. Vance was scheduled to appear at a Wednesday rally in Glendale, Ariz.

Trump and Vance will, however, appear at a campaign stop scheduled for Saturday in Atlanta, just days after Harris held her own star-studded event in the city alongside musicians Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo.

Trump has also said that he plans to return to Butler for another rally honoring former Buffalo Township fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the July 13 assassination attempt, and the two others wounded during the incident. HIs campaign has not yet released details on when that rally might occur.