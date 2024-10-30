Trump continues to falsely claim Pa. voters are cheating. Shapiro calls the comments ‘more of the same.’

Former President Donald Trump, who continues to falsely claim he won the 2020 election, is once again spreading untrue statements about the 2024 election in Pennsylvania.

On Truth Social Wednesday morning, Trump falsely claimed “Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught,” without making any specific allegations of voter fraud.

“They already started cheating,” Trump told his supporters at a rally in Allentown Tuesday night.

The former president has a long history of peddling false information about election results, which resulted in his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

» READ MORE: Activists are challenging the eligibility of hundreds of voters in Philly’s suburbs. Experts say the effort is legally baseless.

In recent days, Trump has focused on spreading false claims about early voting in Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, speaking at a roundtable in Drexel Hill, Trump falsely claimed Lancaster County found 2,600 fake voter registrations. Earlier in the day during a campaign event in Florida, he falsely claimed the county encountered “fake ballots.”

Lancaster County is reviewing 2,500 voter registration applications for possible fraud not specific to one political party, according to officials. That review is ongoing. York County is also reviewing thousands of forms, including registration and ballot applications, to ensure there wasn’t any fraud. The registration applications are not ballots, and there is no evidence the forms have led to widespread voter fraud.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, speaking on CNN Tuesday night, called Trump’s comments “more of the same.” Shapiro pointed out during his tenure as Pennsylvania’s attorney general, he defeated 43 challenges to the commonwealth’s 2020 election results from Trump and his allies.

“I understand that Donald Trump wants to again use the same playbook where he tries to create chaos and stoke division and fear about our system,” Shapiro said. “But again, we will have a free and fair, safe, and secure election in Pennsylvania, and the will of the people will be respected and protected.”

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) also called out Trump for once again falsely accusing Pennsylvanians of cheating.

“Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is meeting Pennsylvanians today in Harrisburg to chart a new path forward with policies that mater most to us,” Fetterman wrote on social media. “It’s time to turn the page and leave this sad man in the past.”