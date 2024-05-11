Donald Trump falsely claims there were riots at Penn, his alma mater

Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed Saturday there were riots at the University of Pennsylvania, where the school called in police to end an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian protesters.

“I went to school in Pennsylvania,” Trump, a 1968 Wharton graduate, told supporters at a large rally in Wildwood, N.J. “They’re rioting in front of my school all the time. What’s going on here?”

There were no major incidents at Penn during the 16 days protesters occupied College Green on Penn’s Philadelphia campus. Police disbanded the encampment Friday morning, arresting 33 protesters — including nine Penn Students.

Those arrested received a civil or code violation, which is the equivalent of a ticket that will not create a criminal record, but may include a fine, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Trump laid the blame for national college protests of Israel’s war on Hamas on his 2024 opponent, President Joe Biden.

“He doesn’t stand up to our enemies abroad and he does not stand up to the extremists in his own party,” Trump said of Biden. “The Democrat Party is becoming radicalized.”

Last week, Biden said “order must prevail” but supported peaceful protests on university campuses, calling dissent “essential for democracy. But dissent must never lead to disorder.”

Biden has been one of the primary targets of protesters because of U.S. support for Israel, regularly facing pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Pennsylvania and other states.

Trump also accused Biden of getting campaign donations from some groups that have supported cease-fire activist activity on college campuses.

”You know, you can always tell a fake protest when every sign is beautifully made by a printer. all the same color green signs,” Trump said. He then called on Biden and the DNC, “to return the donations of all antisemites, American haters, and financiers of chaos.”

Politico reported last week that some of the most outspoken groups against Biden and Israel receive funding from foundations attached to big donor names in Democratic circles. But there’s little evidence directly connecting that money to the protesters currently on college campuses.