Second gentleman Doug Emhoff campaigning this weekend in Delco and Montco
Emhoff will visit a phone bank for girl dads and an event focused on Jewish voter engagement to campaign for his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will be campaigning in Philadelphia’s collar counties to mark a holiday you probably didn’t even know existed: National Father-Daughter Day, which falls on the second Sunday of October each year.
Emhoff, 56, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is set to speak at a Delaware County phone banking kickoff for a group of girl dads campaigning for Harris. Emhoff has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella Emhoff.
The second gentleman will then visit a voter engagement event dedicated to Jewish voters in Montgomery County.
Emhoff made history as the first Jewish spouse of an American vice president. During a speech at the Democratic National Convention in August, Emhoff said he had a “typical Jersey suburban childhood” where he “took the bus to Hebrew school.”
The speaking engagements are the latest development in an election cycle where candidates are ramping up their get-out-the-vote efforts and dedicating increased resources to Philadelphia’s collar counties. Emhoff visited Bucks County last month.
Turnout in the increasingly blue collar counties will be a key factor in whether Harris can win statewide. In 2020, President Joe Biden carried both Delaware and Montgomery Counties with 63% of the total vote, about four points more than former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton earned in both counties in 2016.
Montgomery County was also home to a large portion of Jewish households in the five-county Philadelphia region as of 2019, according to a survey from the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.
Jewish voters are a historically reliable voting bloc for Democrats, and a September survey from Pew Research Center showed 65% of Jewish voters nationwide planned to support Harris — though Republicans have also been focusing on Jewish voters in Pennsylvania in the lead-up to November.