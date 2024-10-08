Second gentleman Doug Emhoff campaigning this weekend in Delco and Montco

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will be campaigning in Philadelphia’s collar counties to mark a holiday you probably didn’t even know existed: National Father-Daughter Day, which falls on the second Sunday of October each year.

Emhoff, 56, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is set to speak at a Delaware County phone banking kickoff for a group of girl dads campaigning for Harris. Emhoff has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella Emhoff.

Advertisement

The second gentleman will then visit a voter engagement event dedicated to Jewish voters in Montgomery County.

Emhoff made history as the first Jewish spouse of an American vice president. During a speech at the Democratic National Convention in August, Emhoff said he had a “typical Jersey suburban childhood” where he “took the bus to Hebrew school.”

The speaking engagements are the latest development in an election cycle where candidates are ramping up their get-out-the-vote efforts and dedicating increased resources to Philadelphia’s collar counties. Emhoff visited Bucks County last month.

Turnout in the increasingly blue collar counties will be a key factor in whether Harris can win statewide. In 2020, President Joe Biden carried both Delaware and Montgomery Counties with 63% of the total vote, about four points more than former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton earned in both counties in 2016.

Montgomery County was also home to a large portion of Jewish households in the five-county Philadelphia region as of 2019, according to a survey from the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

Jewish voters are a historically reliable voting bloc for Democrats, and a September survey from Pew Research Center showed 65% of Jewish voters nationwide planned to support Harris — though Republicans have also been focusing on Jewish voters in Pennsylvania in the lead-up to November.