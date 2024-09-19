Doug Emhoff is coming to Bucks County on Sunday to energize volunteers in the purple Philly suburb

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit Bucks County on Sunday to meet with volunteers for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Emhoff will hype up volunteers at a neighborhood canvass launch in support of his wife’s campaign. The campaign has three offices in Bucks County and 50 across Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump was previously planning to visit a Polish Catholic shrine in Doylestown on the same day, but he has since canceled his visit.

Emhoff’s visit this weekend underscores the importance of Bucks County volunteers, who are tasked with reaching voters in Philadelphia’s swing suburb. The Philadelphia suburbs played a crucial role in President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win, and any shifts can have an impact on the election.

A Philadelphia Inquirer/New York Times/Siena College poll taken shortly after the presidential debate this month shows Harris with a narrow 4-point lead over Trump within the poll’s margin of error. Both candidates have spent the most time and money in Pennsylvania.

Emhoff was just in Philadelphia earlier this month on debate night. He joined Harris on stage in a surprise appearance immediately after at the campaign’s watch party on Cherry Street Pier.

He also appeared in Philadelphia with Harris and her vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in their first rally together last month. They were joined by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Emhoff has been an enthusiastic supporter of his wife’s presidential bid, and has proven to be able to energize crowds of her supporters.

“I told you she was ready!” he shouted to a Philly crowd after the debate.

“You won that debate,” he said to Harris.

“But we haven’t won anything yet, right?” he added. “ ... She showed everyone, especially Donald Trump, what a real leader is. And now we’re going to take this momentum to the next 55 days so I can call my wife the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris!”

He was met with cheers throughout.