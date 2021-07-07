Eight months after the 2020 election, a key Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker is heeding former President Donald Trump’s demands for investigations into his false claims of fraud.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a likely gubernatorial candidate and a leader in Pennsylvania’s “Stop the Steal” movement, sent letters Wednesday to multiple counties seeking election-related equipment “needed to conduct a forensic investigation” of the 2020 election and the 2021 primary election.

Mastriano sent the letters to Philadelphia, York, and Tioga Counties, he said Wednesday morning on a conservative news show. ”We’re looking at three counties, and if sufficient evidence comes up with shenanigans and corruption or fraud, then we’ll have a second round with additional counties,” he said on the pro-Trump cable network OAN.

Philadelphia officials confirmed the city received a letter.

Mastriano’s requests are sprawling and include essentially all election-related equipment, such as ballots, mail ballot applications, mail ballot envelopes, voting machines, ballot scanners and vote-counting equipment, ballot production equipment, poll books, and computer equipment used throughout the election process.

The letters warn the Senate committee Mastriano leads may issue subpoenas if counties do not respond by July 31 with a “plan to comply.”

The push comes after Mastriano and two other Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers traveled to Arizona last month for a firsthand look at the widely criticized partisan “audit” in Maricopa County. That months-long review has been led by a contractor with no previous experience auditing elections and whose CEO amplified Trump’s false claims.

Pennsylvania already conducted a “risk-limiting” audit in 63 of its 67 counties. In addition, counties are required by law to audit a sample of ballots. There is no evidence of significant fraud in Pennsylvania’s election.

A Mastriano-led investigation is almost certain to prompt legal challenges from Democratic-led counties or state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat and likely candidate for governor who has said he would seek to block an Arizona-style review.

“Every time they’ve tried to push the Big Lie in the courts, they’ve lost and we’ve won,” Shapiro said Tuesday on MSNBC. “We had a safe and secure, free and fair election here in Pennsylvania.”

The broad request outlined in Mastriano’s letter would significantly disrupt any county elections office and would likely make it difficult to run November’s election. Election preparation begins long before the first vote is cast, and if a review takes months, as the Arizona one has, that could prevent a county from using its equipment.

The review could also render counties’ election equipment unusable in the future. Unless specific chain-of-custody protocols are followed and access to equipment is limited, it’s considered a major security vulnerability to give third parties access to election equipment. In Arizona, Maricopa County will buy new equipment after its review. And in Pennsylvania, Fulton County, was already forced to get new voting machines after an audit that Mastriano had a hand in.

Two top Senate Democrats asked Republican leaders to step in and stop Mastriano, calling the review an “unlawful witch hunt.”

”This is nothing more than an attempt to appease the disgruntled supporters of former President Donald Trump and serve as a campaign vehicle for Senator Mastriano to advance his run for Governor,” Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D., Allegheny) and Sen. Anthony H. Williams (D., Philadelphia), the minority chair of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee, wrote Wednesday in a letter to top Republican leaders in the Senate.

”We urge you to issue a cease and desist order for this member of the chamber before he does even more damage to the credibility of government institutions,” they wrote. “His behavior over the last six months has eroded the integrity of the State Senate and it must be stopped.”

Mastriano, a retired Army colonel from Franklin County in south-central Pennsylvania, has amplified conspiracy theories about President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and met with Trump personally in New York this spring. He traveled to Washington for the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol attack, and paid for buses to bring other Trump supporters.

Mastriano has said he left the Capitol area before rioters stormed the building, but video evidence unearthed by online sleuths in May appears to show he stuck around longer and got closer to the Capitol than he has previously acknowledged.

He is widely expected to run for governor in next year’s open-seat race to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat who is term-limited.

“A full forensic investigation is critically necessary for our Commonwealth for the sake of transparency and accountability. There is nothing to fear if there is nothing to hide,” Mastriano said in a statement. “Those who have concerns about the integrity of the 2020 and 2021 election will have those concerns investigated and hopefully addressed. Those who think that there was zero voter fraud, no irregularities, and that the elections were conducted perfectly will have the chance to be vindicated.”

“This investigation is not about overturning the results of either election,” he added. “The goals are to restore faith in the integrity of our system, confirm the effectiveness of existing legislation on the governance of elections, and identify areas for legislative reform.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.