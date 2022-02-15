The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena to Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania Republican state senator who is running for governor.

The panel said Tuesday that it sent subpoenas to six people, including Mastriano, demanding information “about efforts to send false slates of electors to Washington and change the outcome of the 2020 election.”

“Based on publicly available information and information produced to the Select Committee, we believe that you have documents and information that are relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation,” U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D., Miss.) wrote in a letter to Mastriano that was dated Tuesday.

Citing Mastriano’s public statements and news accounts, Thompson said Mastriano participated in a plan to get the GOP-led state legislature to send a pro-Trump slate of electors to Congress on Jan. 6, spoke with Trump in the aftermath of the election, and was present on Capitol grounds the day of the riot.

“We understand you participated in these activities based on assertions of voter fraud and other asserted irregularities and based on a stated belief that under the U.S. Constitution the ‘state legislature has the sole authority to direct the manner of selecting delegates to the Electoral College,’” the letter says. “We have an interest in understanding these activities and the theories that motivated them.”

It cites a Nov. 28, 2020 tweet by Mastriano that wrongly alleged there was “mounting evidence” Pennsylvania’s election was compromised — in which case, the senator said, the state legislature “has the sole authority to direct the manner of selecting delegates to the Electoral College.”

That statement was consistent with a legal argument developed by Trump allies claiming Vice President Mike Pence could reject pro-Biden slates from key swing states such as Pennsylvania. That idea has been widely discredited by mainstream legal scholars.

The letter also notes that Mastriano appeared outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and delayed certification of Biden’s victory.

“Based on your public statements, we understand that you were present during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and that you witnessed ‘agitators…getting in the face of the police’ and ‘agitators…start pushing the police up the [Capitol] steps,’” the letter says.

The subpoena demands Mastriano share documents by March 1 and appear for a deposition on March 10.

“We’re seeking records and testimony from former campaign officials and other individuals in various states who we believe have relevant information about the planning and implementation of those plans,” Thompson said in a statement.

The committee has heard testimony from more than 550 witnesses, he said, “and we expect these six individuals to cooperate as well as we work to tell the American people the full story about the violence of January 6th and its causes.”

Mastriano, a top ally of former President Donald Trump, pressured Justice Department officials to investigate bogus claims of widespread fraud in Pennsylvania’s 2020 election, according to a report last year by the Democratic-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

At the time, Mastriano said the report’s allegations were “part of an ongoing, desperate attempt to distract from what progressive policies are doing to our country.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.