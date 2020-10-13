How a blue-collar Kensington kid became Trump’s field general of voter suppression

Not talking about Trayvon, of course, was part of the freight-train whistle blared by the president Monday night. Instead, his potentially COVID-spreading rally was another black mark on a town with an already dark history. Sanford is a place where its founder, Henry Shelton Sanford, couldn’t hire Blacks for his orange grove in 1870 because that angered whites in a state with a ridiculously high number of lynchings, where baseball icon Jackie Robinson was chased out of town in 1946 for trying to integrate spring training, and where five years later the husband-and-wife head of the local NAACP chapter were killed in a firebombing. A true American leader would acknowledge Sanford’s past, and how to fix a legacy of deep structural racism. We owe it to Trayvon’s memory to dispose of a president whose power comes instead from enshrining that legacy.