"There’s so many ways of being in alignment with God, but one of them is this practice of being still, and being open and expansive. And at times like this when there’s so much stress and strife and concern, it’s a human thing to get less expansive, more narrow, and focus on some specific narrow concern, worry, and that space of being in worship and being able to connect to the … flow of all life and love among us is a really important part of being whole, I guess, in this kind of moment,” said Duncan-Tessmer, who’s found that attending meetings — online at the moment, because of the pandemic — to be helpful.