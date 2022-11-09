Who will be Pennsylvania’s next governor?

With polls now closed in the state, voters will see whether state Attorney General Josh Shapiro or State Sen. Doug Mastriano will replace Gov. Tom Wolf, the Democrat who is term-limited from running again.

It’s not just Pennsylvania voters watching the results. It’s one of the most consequential gubernatorial race in the country. Whoever wins could determine the direction of abortion access and voting rights in Pennsylvania.

Shapiro, a former state lawmaker, Montgomery County commissioner, and now state attorney general, has long-eyed the Governor’s Mansion, and ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. He has been widely expected to defeat Mastriano, a far-right conservative who campaigned on election denial and Christian nationalism.

