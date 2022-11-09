Polls are now closed in Pennsylvania, which means it’s only a matter of time until we know who won the Senate race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democrat, and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, the Republican. But how much time is the real question.

The race is anticipated to be a close one. And if it comes down to just a small number of votes, a last-minute change in Philadelphia that slows how quickly votes are counted could put the spotlight on the city.

Either way, all eyes are on Pennsylvania, between a gubernatorial race that’s one of the most consequential in the country, to a crucial Senate race that could decide control of the Senate.

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke days before the May 17 primary, has billed himself as the “true Pennsylvanian” in the race and and advocate for smaller communities like Braddock, where he was once mayor. Oz, who earned former President Donald Trump’s endorsement earlier this year, has campaigned as a centrist who would bring “balance” to Washington.

