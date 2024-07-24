Fox News proposes Pa. debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

From left: John Tully for The Washington Post; Bridget Bennett for The Washington Post / The Washington Post

Fox News is proposing a new debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris that would take place in Pennsylvania on Sept. 17 if the two candidates agree to participate, according to letters sent to both campaigns obtained by the Inquirer.

“We are open to discussion on the exact date, format and location — with or without an audience,” wrote Fox News president Jay Wallace and vice president of politics Jessica Loker.

Variety was first to report the news of the proposed debate, which would be moderated by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

This is the first election cycle since 1988 the nonprofit Commission on Presidential Debates hasn’t organized the events, which are being hosted this election cycle by individual TV networks.

So far there’s just been one presidential debate this election cycle — the June 24 contest on CNN between Trump and President Joe Biden that went so poorly for Biden it ultimately forced him to end his reelection campaign and drop out of the race.

What is the presidential debate schedule?

As of now there is just one remaining presidential debate, which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 10 on ABC, moderated by World News Tonight anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

So far, neither candidate has committed to participating in that debate.

Trump has repeated attacked ABC in recent days, and said in a press call earlier this week he was “not thrilled” about the network. He called on Fox News to host the debate instead.

Will there be a vice presidential debate?

That remains unclear.

A vice presidential debate had been scheduled to take place at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa. on Sept. 25, but the event was canceled when Trump and then presumed-Democratic nominee Joe Biden agreed on their own framework and debate rules.

If a vice presidential debate does take place, it will pit Ohio Sen. JD Vance against whomever Harris selects as her running mate. Among the candidates reportedly being vetted are Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.